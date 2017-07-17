According to a new poll by The Washington Post and ABC, over half of Americans believe the current Democratic Party doesn’t stand for anything besides resisting President Trump.

The poll asked 1,001 Americans, “Do you think the Democratic Party currently stands for something, or just stands against Trump?”

Only 37 percent of respondents believed that the Democratic Party “stands for something,” while 52 percent of respondents said the party “just stands against Trump.”

The apparent messaging problem was even starker among registered voters, of which only 35 percent felt the Democrats stand for something while 54 percent felt they only stand against Trump.

The poll was taken between July 10-13 and surveyed more Democrats than Republicans. 35 percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrats, 23 percent as Republicans, and 35 percent as Independent.

Some Democrats are starting to sound the alarm bells, warning their party that the anti-Trump messaging isn’t attracting voters.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, for example, has recently called on Democrats to adopt a strong economic message, while Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy argued that the Democrats spend too much time talking about Russia at the expense of other issues that matter to voters. (RELATED: Ohio Dem Blasts Party After Special Election Loss: ‘Our Brand Is Worse Than Trump’)

