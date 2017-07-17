Poll: 70 Percent Of Democrats Want Trump Impeached

Seventy percent of Democrats think President Donald Trump should be impeached and forced to leave office, according to a Monmouth University poll released Monday.

Overall, 41 percent of Americans polled believe Trump should be impeached and compelled to leave office, while 53 percent disagree. Monmouth highlighted that just 24 percent of the public supported impeaching President Richard Nixon when polled in July 1973 by Gallup. His impeachment formally began the following year.

California Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman introduced articles of impeachment last week that accused President Trump of obstructing justice. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that this move was “utterly and completely ridiculous and a political game at its worst.”

Back in May, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that House Democrats need to “curb their enthusiasm” regarding a Trump impeachment. Republicans currently control Congress, making an impeachment of President Trump appear rather unlikely.

The Monmouth poll also showed that 32 percent of independents support impeaching Trump, as do 12 percent of Republicans. The poll was conducted after news broke that Trump’s son Donald had met in July 2016 with a Kremlin-linked attorney who was recommended as offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Eighty percent of those polled had heard news about the meeting, and 59 percent said it was inappropriate, while 31 percent responded that the meeting was just fine. President Trump tweeted Monday, “Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That’s politics!”

The Monmouth Poll surveyed 800 American adults and has a margin of error of 3.5 percent.