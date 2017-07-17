Women’s March Praises Cop-Killing Terrorist As ‘Sign Of Resistance’

Women’s March praised a cop-killing terrorist as a “sign of resistance” on Sunday.

Assata Shakur, whose real name is Joanne Chesimard, has been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for decades after escaping from a New Jersey prison in 1979, where she was serving out a life sentence for murdering a police officer execution style. Shakur, a wanted domestic terrorist, has become a hero to many on the anti-police left.

Women’s March wished Shakur a happy birthday on Sunday, calling her a “revolutionary” and a “sign of resistance.”

Women’s March wasn’t alone in glorifying Shakur on Sunday.

Black Lives Matter’s New York City chapter held a dance party Sunday night celebrating Shakur, whom the activist group claims “inspired a movement.”

HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY, ASSATA! We are turning up in Brooklyn for you. We celebrate the revolutionary spirit you are. You inspired a movement. pic.twitter.com/MZRwawnmfH — BlackLivesMatterNYC (@BLMNYC) July 16, 2017

Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill, who is listed as a CNN contributor, also praised Shakur.

“On May 2, 1973, Chesimard, who was part of a revolutionary extremist organization known as the Black Liberation Army, and two accomplices were stopped for a motor vehicle violation on the New Jersey Turnpike by two troopers with the New Jersey State Police. At the time, Chesimard was wanted for her involvement in several felonies, including bank robbery,” the FBI’s Most Wanted list states. “Chesimard and her accomplices opened fire on the troopers. One trooper was wounded and the other was shot and killed execution-style at point-blank range.”

Women’s March has welcomed radical individuals in the past, including convicted felon Donna Hylton, who was convicted of kidnapping a man and torturing him to death. (RELATED: Women’s March Featured Speaker Who Kidnapped And Tortured A Man To Death)

Hylton was a featured speaker at the Women’s March on Washington, alongside prominent liberals like Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and CNN commentator Van Jones.