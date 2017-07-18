Republican Virginia Rep. Dave Brat slammed GOP moderates Tuesday who effectively killed the Senate health bill by promising to vote “no.”

“Does the White House deserve some blame for this?” CNN host Kate Bolduan asked Brat during the Tuesday afternoon interview.

Brat said the White House was “applying plenty of pressure” on members of Congress to vote for the bill, so they really don’t deserve much blame.

Alternatively, Brat said the real roadblocks were the moderates who were unsatisfied despite the bill leaving most of Obamacare in place.

“The moderates — you know, who all voted for repeal — we’ve loaded this [bill] up, it’s a federal top-down thing, it should make them happy, yet they’re still not willing to go along with a quasi-repeal,” Brat argued.

“You can only stretch it so far,” he continued. “You’ve got Senators over the weekend saying, ‘I wish we had a more in-depth committee hearing on Medicare etc.’ Well you had seven years to do that!”

“There’s plenty of blame to go around, but you should keep your word.”

