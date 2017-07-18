Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, who helped kill the GOP health care replacement effort, ran from reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday by jumping on the subway tracks.

Moran announced late Monday night that he would not vote for the Senate version of Obamacare replacement, effectively killing any chance of passing the bill.

When reporters tried to confront Moran on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, he jumped onto the subway tracks to avoid them.

.@JerryMoran jumps the tracks of the Senate subway on Capitol Hill to get around a large gathering of reporters as he arrives @uscapitol pic.twitter.com/sMyivmJaLM — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 18, 2017

Sen. Moran made the leap with a huge grin on his face.

Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) jumps the Senate subway tracks today to get away from reporters. Photo by @andyharnik for @AP. https://t.co/MFHCJNp9hP pic.twitter.com/OIRSleGs4z — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 18, 2017

Surrounded by reporters, @JerryMoran jumps subway tracks in DC. He said today he supports repeal now, replace later https://t.co/LxsoESWIHC pic.twitter.com/BYMGCKE7b7 — Sherman Smith (@sherman_news) July 18, 2017

