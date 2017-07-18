Politics
GOP Sen. Moran Runs From Reporters After Killing Health Bill

Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, who helped kill the GOP health care replacement effort, ran from reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday by jumping on the subway tracks.

Moran announced late Monday night that he would not vote for the Senate version of Obamacare replacement, effectively killing any chance of passing the bill.

When reporters tried to confront Moran on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, he jumped onto the subway tracks to avoid them.

Sen. Moran made the leap with a huge grin on his face.

