Linda Sarsour Says Jake Tapper Is A White Nationalist

Left-wing activist and Woman’s March organizer Linda Sarsour accused CNN anchor Jake Tapper of being a member of the alt-right, a small white nationalist faction on the far-right.

Tapper called out Women’s March and Sarsour after the organization expressed its support for convicted cop-killer and domestic terrorist Assata Shakur. Tapper also referenced “ugly sentiments” from Sarsour and recent anti-Semitic statements made by a Chicago-based LGBT activist group. (RELATED: Women’s March Praises Cop-Killing Terrorist As ‘Sign Of Resistance’)

Shakur is a cop-killer fugitive in Cuba. This, ugly sentiments from @lsarsour & @dykemarchchi …Any progressives out there condemning this? https://t.co/rXnHLgE2hR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2017

Sarsour responded by saying that Tapper has joined “the ranks of the alt-right to target me online.” (There is no evidence to suggest that Tapper is a member of the alt-right.) “Welcome to the party,” she added.

.@jaketapper joins the ranks of the alt-right to target me online. Welcome to the party. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2017

Sarsour challenged Tapper to “please share” evidence of her ugly sentiments. “Unapologetically Muslim? Unapologetically Palestinian? Pro-immigrant? Pro-justice?” she asked. “Shame.”

Tapper responded by pointing to comments Sarsour made about activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who frequently speaks out against radical Islam. Sarsour expressed her desire to take Ali’s vagina away, saying she doesn’t deserve to be a woman. Ali is a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) and has spoken out against the brutal practice. (RELATED: Women’s March Leader Once Threatened To ‘Take Away’ Women’s Vaginas)

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza also took issue with Tapper’s tweets, calling them “intentionally inflammatory.”

“How about being part of a gang that kills a NJ State Trooper?” Tapper responded. “Is that considered inflammatory?”