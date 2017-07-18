Nonprofit Launches Campaign To Get 250K Women Elected By 2030

A nonprofit dedicated to recruiting and training women to run for political office, announced Tuesday its ambitious goal of achieving gender parity in politics by 2030.

She Should Run’s campaign mission is for women to hold 250,000 of the roughly 500,000 political offices in the country by 2030, a plan labeled “250kBy2030.” This goal represents a substantial increase in female political participation as women currently hold roughly 25 percent of political offices.

While there is no consensus on the length of time required to reach gender parity in politics, if current trends persist, it will likely take 100 years.

Founder and CEO of She Should Run, Erin Loos Cutraro, said the central obstacle preventing women from running is self doubt, leading the organization to focus on recruiting women into politics by providing online tools to help with the process, and then training them to develop and trust their own personal leadership style.

“Research backs that women question their qualifications in a way that men don’t, and we see that come in a variety of forms as women come into the community,” Cutaro told Axios. “It’s not that they don’t think they can learn how to fundraise, it’s that they’re not certain about what they’re selling.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the organization described the campaign as being based on three central components, leadership, community and resources.

The organization will establish a mentorship program that will connect aspiring candidates with political veterans.

Trump’s election has apparently helped spur interest in the push for gender parity in politics. Cutaro cited the president’s unconventional campaign and leadership style as evidence that traditional political models are becoming obsolete, leaving room for women to campaign and lead in unique ways.

Cutaro said 15,000 women have joined the organization since President Donald Trump was elected, 11,000 of whom plan to run for office themselves

“We’re really taking advantage of this surge and saying, ‘Now is our chance to build this path,'” Cutraro told Axios. “And that means these women who are thinking about running can be whatever type of leader they want to be and that there isn’t — and by the way has never been — an exact formula to get elected.”

