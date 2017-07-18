Tucker Carlson Calls Out Dems For Double Standard On Russia [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson took a shot at the Democratic party on his Fox News show Tuesday saying “not every person with cyrillic letters in his name is working for Vladimir Putin.”

Tucker called the Democratic standard for treason in the Russia investigation “appalling” after playing a sound bite of Illinois Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley’s saying, “When you meet with any Russians, you’re meeting with Russian intelligence and therefore President Putin.”

Tucker then interviewed Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins about Bill and Hillary Clinton’s financial ties to Russia, claiming that there is a double standard that absolves the Clintons but condemns President Donald Trump. He specifically cited former President Bill Clinton’s speech to a Moscow-based financial firm in 2010, for which he was paid $500,000 and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s outward opposition to Russian sanctions during the same time period.

Hopkins defended the Clintons saying that any meetings or speeches were of no concern because they were done out in the open.

“I don’t think it was problematic at all,” Hopkins said of the Clintons. “It’s the lies that get people in trouble.” He then accused the Trump administration of criminal activity saying, “They’ve broken federal codes twice, obstruction of justice, foreign donations. Soliciting foreign donations. That’s a real thing.”

Tucker referred to the Democratic strategy as the “textbook definition of McCarthyism” saying it amounted to “guilt by association.”

