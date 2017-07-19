Caitlyn Jenner provided such a tough defense of President Trump Tuesday night that she left host Jimmy Kimmel struggling to keep his head above water.

On his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel asked Jenner if she regretted voting for Donald Trump.

Before directly answering the question, Jenner explained that she intended to vote for whoever became the Republican nominee because she “believe[s] in limited government” and “grew up in a country where you actually said the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at school.”

Jenner admitted she wasn’t thrilled with some of the things Trump has done so far, but said, “there are some things I think he’s done that are very good.”

“What?” Kimmel said incredulously as the audience laughed.

Jenner seemed unfazed and quickly laid a defense for Trump.

“If you’re on the conservative side and you believe in our Constitution, I’m glad Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court,” Jenner retorted.

“[Trump has] lowered regulations in a lot of different businesses to help business get going,” she continued. “I don’t want massive regulations, I don’t want massive taxes. Especially since we’re the highest taxed country in the world…”

“Not true! Incorrect!” Kimmel jumped in with an aggressive finger point.

“The highest tax–corporate tax–in the world,” Jenner clarified, referring to the fact that the U.S. has the highest rate among the industrialized nations of the OECD.

“I’ll have to look it up,” Kimmel admitted.

“It’s tough for anybody to do business around here, and I’d like to see the United States be the best place in the world to do business,” Jenner concluded.

