Dem Senators Decline To Condemn Women’s March For Supporting Terrorist

Three prominent Democratic senators declined to withdraw their support for Women’s March after the organization declared support for Assata Shakur, a convicted cop-killer and domestic terrorist on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Sens. Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten Gillibrand have all been enthusiastic supporters of Women’s March. As reported by The Daily Caller, the organization declared its support over the weekend for Shakur, who fled to Cuba after escaping from the prison where she was serving a life sentence. Shakur, Women’s March said, is a “sign of resistance.” (RELATED: Women’s March Praises Cop-Killing Terrorist As ‘Sign Of Resistance’)

Women’s March responded to criticisms over the statement by re-affirming their support for Shakur, while claiming to be a “nonviolent movement” that doesn’t necessarily endorse all of Shakur’s actions. (Notably, the group declined to say that anything Shakur did was wrong.)

All three senators have remained silent on Women’s March’s support for a domestic terrorist. TheDC reached out to all three senators’ offices to ask if they would disavow or condemn the organization’s support for Shakur. Despite being given more than 24 hours to do so, all three declined to condemn or disavow Women’s March. (RELATED: Women’s March Featured Speaker Who Kidnapped And Tortured A Man To Death)

All three senators have flaunted their support for Women’s March in the past.

Sen. Feinstein encouraged Californians to take part in one of Women’s March nationwide demonstrations against Trump the day after his inauguration. Just days later, Feinstein cited the march as a reason to delay the nomination of now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a week.

There are nearly 50 sister marches in California. Find a march near you: https://t.co/ofpqh6SGfu #WomensMarch — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 21, 2017

“Many, many millions of Americans are deeply concerned about what the future will bring. That’s a hallmark of what happened this past Saturday in the march,” Feinstein said. “The least we can do is tell them that we’re being as careful as possible in who we place in charge of making these important decisions. For every woman and man who marched over the weekend, we owe it to them.”

Sen. Harris, who Democratic donors expect to run for president in 2020, was a prominent speaker at the Women’s March on Washington. “There is nothing more powerful than a group of determined sisters marching standing up for what is right,” she said.

Harris posted a picture online in March showing some of the supporting letters she’s received in connection with her Women’s March speech.

“I’ve been getting a few letters since the Women’s March,” she wrote. “I’ll keep fighting, you keep them coming.”

I’ve been getting a few letters since the Women’s March. I’ll keep fighting, you keep them coming. #WomensHistoryMonth #LettersFromCA pic.twitter.com/tlsT3DaJNf — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 1, 2017

New York Sen. Gillibrand has been especially enthusiastic about her praise for Women’s March.

“This is the moment of the beginning of the revival of the women’s movement,” she said at the organization’s inauguration weekend demonstration.

She went on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” the next month to offer even more praise for Women’s March. “The Women’s March was truly the most inspiring moment of my entire life,” she said.

WATCH:

In April, Gillibrand profiled four Women’s March leaders for Time Magazine, including Linda Sarsour who has family ties to terrorists. “It was an honor to write about them,” Gillibrand said. (RELATED: Women’s March Organizer Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative, Has Family Ties To Terror Group)