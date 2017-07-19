GOP Senator: Republicans Don’t Even Have 40 Votes To Repeal Obamacare [VIDEO]

Senate Republicans won’t be able to muster even 40 votes to repeal Obamacare, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think that 40 votes to repeal and say to the American people, ‘well, ‘trust us to come up with something in the next couple of years,’ I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Alexander said in a press scrum on Capitol Hill.

“You don’t think there are even 40?” he was asked.

“I don’t think so,” he responded.

Alexander’s comments suggest that there is even less support among Senate Republicans than previously believed for an outright repeal of Obamacare without offering a replacement. That’s in contrast to 2015 when 52 Republicans voted to repeal the bill. Obama promptly vetoed that legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to hold a vote next week to repeal Obamacare. The move comes after several Republican senators said that they would not be voting for the Better Care Reconciliation Act, a bill that would partially repeal and replace Obamacare.

