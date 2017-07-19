How Trump Is Trying To Save Obamacare Repeal

President Donald Trump will meet Wednesday evening with every Republican senator who is currently opposed to the Senate bill repealing major portions of Obamacare.

The president told senators Wednesday afternoon that they should work into the evening to hammer out their differences and get a deal done, Axios reports. Senators invited to visit with Trump include: Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Ted Cruz of Texas, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Mike Enzi of Wyoming, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, John Thune of South Dakota, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Bob Corker of Tennessee, and Lindsay Graham of South Carolina.

The group of Republican defectors are slated to meet in Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso’s office at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to finalize a plan to both repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump said Wednesday afternoon that senators should not leave Washington, D.C. for the August recess without taking action to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The president made it known that any Republican senator that remains opposed to debating the Senate bill is signaling to their constituents that they are simply “fine with Obamacare.”

Trump hosted a group of Republican senators for lunch at the White House to discuss their progress on repealing and replacing Obamacare, a task that has proven nearly impossible for GOP leadership in both the House and Senate.

Prior to the meeting, Trump tweeted “The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies!”

The president urged members of Congress to delay the August recess in early July. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded to Trump’s request with an announcement that he would shorten the recess by two weeks to give lawmakers ample time to come to an agreement on the best way to reform health care.

Despite the number of Republican defections, McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate will move forward on the motion to proceed on the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

