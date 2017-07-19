Russian Lawyer Who Met With Don Jr. Wants To Testify To Congress

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. after he was promised damaging information related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, said she would like the opportunity to testify before the Senate.

“I’m ready to clarify the situation behind this mass hysteria – but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate,” Natalia Veselnitskaya said in an interview with the Kremlin-backed RT TV channel on Tuesday.

Emails released by Trump Jr. indicate Veselnitskaya gained an audience with him in June of 2016 after a mutual acquaintance indicated she had damaging information to offer related to Russian support for Clinton’s campaign.

Trump Jr. maintains Veselnitskaya did not actually produce the damaging information she claimed to possess and instead she spent the meeting criticizing a Russian human rights sanctions bill known as the Magnitsky Act.

Veselnitskaya’s meeting with Trump Jr. was just one stop among many she made that spring as part of a campaign to lobby against the Magnitsky Act. While in Washington in June of 2016, Veselnitskaya also attended a screening of a Pro Russia film at the Newseum, which focused on disparaging the 2012 human rights sanctions law. (RELATED: Obama DOJ Allowed Russian Lawyer Into The Country Under ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’)

The Moscow-based lawyer’s lobbying campaign continued at a dinner she attended with the chairman of the House subcommittee overseeing Russia policy, Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California, and roughly 20 other guests.

Veselnitskaya has previously said she never had damaging information about Clinton and she is a private lawyer with no ties to the Kremlin.

