Majority Of Trump Supporters Wouldn’t Change Their Votes, Even If Possible

An overwhelming majority of those who voted for President Donald Trump still support him, according to a poll released Thursday morning.

A strong majority of 88 percent of respondents that cast a ballot for Trump in the 2016 presidential election would vote for him again if there was an election today, according to the poll. Only 4 percent of respondents would change their vote, the Reuters poll revealed.

These numbers are actually increased from the same poll taken in May when 82 percent of respondents reported that they would keep their votes the same.

The poll echoes a Washington Post study published Wednesday, in which 75 percent of Trump supporters in counties that Trump carried during the election would vote for him again.

Those that decided they would change their vote tended to be older and white, some of his strongest supporters in the election, according to the report.

Reuters/Ipsos surveyed 1,296 people, and 541 Trump voters. The poll included a margin of error of five percentage points in either direction. The survey ran from July 11 through July 12.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].