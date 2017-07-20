The Democrat Party is still struggling with its messaging, now releasing a slogan that sounds awfully similar to Papa John’s Pizza.

According to Jeff Stein, a reporter with Vox, the new Democrat slogan will be “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.”

I shouldve corrected this immediately; I’ve deleted original tweet. Full slogan is “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages” — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017



Stein reports that the slogan idea took the Democrats months of “polling and internal deliberations.”

Another member noted that this is the result of months of polling and internal deliberations among the House Democratic caucus — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017

The Papa John’s Pizza slogan is “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.”

Twitter had a field day with the new Democratic messaging campaign.

Too late. Pizza’s on its way… — Xennial-in-Chief (@Samoftherocks) July 20, 2017

these inept nerds — West Atlanta Santa (@heIlz) July 20, 2017

No wonder it’s so awful. Come ON, @TheDemocrats. We need you to WIN this time. That’s the most milquetoast motto ever. — Michi (@cbn2) July 20, 2017

Better ingredients, better pizza, Papa John Podesta’s pic.twitter.com/Ns59P0Nung — wolf of all streets (@eugenevdogs) July 20, 2017

Democrats will now petition a federal judge to force Papa John’s to change their catch phrase — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 20, 2017

Why does this new rumored Democratic slogan sound like it belongs at the end of a Papa John’s ad? pic.twitter.com/dkf4hBblVX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 20, 2017

lmao the Democrats got high AF and stole their slogan from a Papa John box 420 y’all lmao pic.twitter.com/AfbmVFQuhA — tim (@TimTakesTime) July 20, 2017

Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Skills: Papa John’s.

There’s a Podesta pizzagate joke in here that I’m not clever enough to make. — Penitent Lanyard (@leftcoastredux) July 20, 2017

Maybe it’s just because it’s lunchtime and I’m hungry, but this tagline is making me think of the Papa John’s slogan… pic.twitter.com/wrxNAaQQKP — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) July 20, 2017

I think this slogan is already taken by Papa John’s pizza — Michael Howe (@mjhowe) July 20, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter