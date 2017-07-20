Politics
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) (R) talks about net neutrality while flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (C), and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), and during a news conference on Capitol Hill, February 4. 2015 in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats are calling on the Federal Communications Commission to reclassify the transmission component of broadband Internet access as a telecommunications service under Title II of the Telecommunications Act. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)   

New Democratic Slogan Is Reminiscent Of Papa John’s Pizza

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
4:15 PM 07/20/2017

The Democrat Party is still struggling with its messaging, now releasing a slogan that sounds awfully similar to Papa John’s Pizza.

According to Jeff Stein, a reporter with Vox, the new Democrat slogan will be “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.”


Stein reports that the slogan idea took the Democrats months of “polling and internal deliberations.”

The Papa John’s Pizza slogan is “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.”

Twitter had a field day with the new Democratic messaging campaign.

