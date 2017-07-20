Sessions Vows To Stay On As AG After Trump Slam

Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed Thursday to remain in his post as attorney general, after President Donald Trump disparaged the AG in candid remarks to The New York Times.

Sessions told reporters that he was proud of the Department of Justice’s work under his leadership, and said he would stay on as AG.

“I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate,” he said.

In a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday with The New York Times, Trump said he never would have appointed Sessions had he known he would recuse himself from the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” he told the Times.

A longtime Trump loyalist, Sessions was the first sitting senator to endorse the president during the 2016 GOP primary. He became a prominent surrogate for the campaign, speaking on its behalf on the stump and in media. Ever one for fealty, Trump rewarded Sessions with a plum cabinet post after the election.

But Trump turned on the AG in short order. Sessions announced in March that he would recuse himself from the Russia probe given his previous connections to the campaign. An enraged president lambasted Sessions’ decision, which begat the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump’s anti-Sessions tirades reportedly followed for weeks, prompting the AG to tender his resignation, which the president declined.

