Trump Lawyer: White House Is Cooperating With Mueller Probe

John Dowd, one of the attorneys that President Donald Trump retained in the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, said Thursday that the Trump legal team is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The remarks are the first public confirmation that the special counsel’s office has been in contact with the president’s legal representatives, and appear to confirm other reports that the probe has expanded to include Trump himself.

Dowd told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that the president’s legal team is sharing “views, facts, and information” with the special counsel.

“Bob Mueller is tops,” he added. “We have an excellent relationship with him.”

An unnamed source familiar with the probe told Bloomberg Thursday that Mueller’s investigation includes a series of transactions made by Trump businesses and associates.

In a separate statement to Bloomberg, Dowd said he was unaware of this alleged development, but believes it falls beyond the scope of the special counsel’s mandate.

“Those transactions are in my view well beyond the mandate of the special counsel; are unrelated to the election of 2016 or any alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and most importantly, are well beyond any Statute of Limitation imposed by the United States Code,” he said.

