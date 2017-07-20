Tucker Carlson Tells Trump To ‘Lay Off Jeff Sessions’ [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson had some words of caution for President Donald Trump on his Fox News show Thursday, saying the president should “lay off Jeff Sessions” calling him the “most effective member of Trump’s cabinet.”

Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a New York Times interview Wednesday in which he said he would have given the cabinet position to someone else if he had known Sessions would recuse himself from the ongoing Russia investigation. Sessions held a press conference Thursday but did not directly address the president’s comments. He did, however, say he is confident he can continue to run the Department of Justice effectively and continue to carry out the president’s agenda.

This is not the first time Trump has had tension with his attorney general. Sessions reportedly threatened to quit in June when Trump continually disparaged him over the Russia probe. Tucker defended Sessions, saying that he is not someone seeking money or power but just wants to do the right thing.

“As Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been the rare person in the entire executive branch making actual progress implementing the agenda his boss ran on,” Tucker said.

Tucker listed Sessions’ accomplishments thus far which included going after sanctuary cities, enforcing existing immigration law, and ending the friction between the White House and local police departments left over from the Obama administration.

He called Trump’s comments about Sessions in The NYT interview “an insult” and thinks Trump is”forgetting who is on his side.”

