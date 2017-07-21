The Democratic National Committee is struggling to win elections — and it’s also $3.3 million in debt.

The DNC raised just $5.5 million over the June fundraising period and outspent themselves by about $200k, finishing the month with $3.3 million in debt, according to the most recent FEC filings (RELATED: New Democratic Slogan Is Reminiscent Of Papa John’s Pizza)

Comparatively, the RNC outpaced the DNC by $8 million, raking in a record-breaking $13.5 million in total contributions.

The RNC has $44.7 million cash on hand compared to the DNC’s $7.5 million.

The DNC’s fundraising woes may be tied to their inability to communicate an effective message. According to a recent poll, 52 percent of Americans believe the Democratic Party doesn’t stand for anything–rather, they only stand against Trump. (RELATED: POLL: 52 Percent Of Americans Think Democratic Party Just Stands Against Trump)

At the same time, Hillary Clinton, who the DNC propped up over Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primary, now has a lower favorability rating than President Donald Trump. (RELATED: POLL: Clinton Even More Unfavorable Than Trump)

