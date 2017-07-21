FLASHBACK: Trump’s New Comms Director Called Him ‘A Hack Politician’ And A Bully [VIDEO]

Anthony Scaramucci may be the White House’s new communications director, but he appeared to be no fan of Donald Trump when the real estate tycoon first launched his presidential campaign.

In an interview on Fox Business back in Aug. 2015, Scaramucci skewered Trump as “another hack politician” and a possible “Democratic plant for Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren.”

He also called Trump a bully following a spat that the candidate had with Megyn Kelly, a Fox News host at the time.

Scaramucci, a hedge fund billionaire, took issue with Trump’s criticism of his industry.

“The hedge fund guys are paying nothing. They’re paying nothing,” Trump had said in an interview, criticizing low tax rates for hedge funds. “These hedge fund guys, they move around papers.”

Scaramucci, who owns Skybridge Capital, responded to the remarks, calling Trump “another hack politician.”

“He’s probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his vice presidential nominee with comments like that. It’s anti-American, it’s very, very divisive,” said Scaramucci, who would go on to serve on Trump’s White House transition team.

Scaramucci also criticized Trump’s aggressive campaign rhetoric and his comments about women.

“I don’t like the way he talks about women, I don’t like the way he talks about our friend Megyn Kelly,” Scaramucci said.

He then challenged his new boss.

“You’re an inherited money dude from Queen’s County. Bring it Donald, bring it,” Scaramucci said, asking: “Are you a Democratic plant for Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren?”

Scaramucci, 53, donated heavily to Trump’s campaign last year. But in the 2016 presidential race, he initially threw his money behind Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

He has also donated heavily to Barack Obama’s campaigns. He gave $28,500 to the Obama Victory Fund in Oct. 2008. He also donated $2,000 to Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign in 2005 and $4,600 to her 2008 presidential campaign.

