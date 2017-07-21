GOP Chairman Says Trump Shouldn’t Fire Mueller

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mike McCaul cautioned President Donald Trump against firing Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller from investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election during an appearance on MSNBC Friday.

Members on both sides of the aisle wouldn’t take well to his termination, according to McCaul.

“If he fired Bob Mueller, I think he’d see a tremendous backlash response from both Democrats but also House Republicans,” he told host Andrea Mitchell.

His comments come amidst rumors the president is considering firing Mueller due to his decision to look into Trump’s finances as part of the independent investigation.

“I’ve known Bob Mueller for a long time,” he continued. “I worked in the Justice Department. He is a man of integrity, very highly respected in Washington.”

GOP House Homeland Security chair McCaul: If Trump fires Mueller, would be a “tremendous backlash” from Republicans & Dems. @mitchellreports pic.twitter.com/z8qRfFEBlW — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 21, 2017

According to McCaul, Mueller has received bipartisan praise for his integrity, adding he believes it’s critical he proceed with the investigation.

“We need to let him do his job, wherever that may lead. When I was a federal prosecutor, if you are investigating a matter and you find something else that is potentially illegal, you can’t turn a blind eye to that,” he continued. “You have to look at that information, as well. I think he needs to get to the bottom of all of this for the American people, so that we can finally move on.”

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

