Newly named White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)   Newly named White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)   

Liberals Attack Sarah Huckabee Sanders After Press Secretary Promotion

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
4:32 PM 07/21/2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary Friday, and it didn’t take long for liberals to attack her appearance and politics.

While Sanders is just the third woman to serve as press secretary — following Dee Dee Myers and Dana Perino — some questioned the idea that Sanders ascension is a win for feminism.

Mediaite published an article shortly after the promotion announcement that accused Sanders of “hurting women.”

Author Kylie Cheung writes, “few [women] will ever command the audiences of Conway and Sanders, who use their platforms to deny Trump’s sexism.”

Washington Post contributor Natalia M. Petrzela agreed that Sanders’ promotion isn’t a win for women.

Liberals who didn’t accuse Sanders of harming women or being anti-feminist opted to go after her appearance instead.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a left-wing internet mob without Harry Potter references.

Tavon Free, who writes for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” said that comparing Sanders to a “Dementor” is “offensive to Dementors.”

