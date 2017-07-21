Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary Friday, and it didn’t take long for liberals to attack her appearance and politics.

While Sanders is just the third woman to serve as press secretary — following Dee Dee Myers and Dana Perino — some questioned the idea that Sanders ascension is a win for feminism.

Mediaite published an article shortly after the promotion announcement that accused Sanders of “hurting women.”

How Sarah Sanders and the Women of Trumpland Hurt Women (Column by @KylieTCheung) https://t.co/JpYdgWgiS0 pic.twitter.com/AIMYmmbuWt — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 21, 2017

Author Kylie Cheung writes, “few [women] will ever command the audiences of Conway and Sanders, who use their platforms to deny Trump’s sexism.”

Washington Post contributor Natalia M. Petrzela agreed that Sanders’ promotion isn’t a win for women.

Of course they wouldn’t use the term FEMINIST, but I predict “glass ceiling” + “empowering women” rhetoric — Natalia M. Petrzela (@nataliapetrzela) July 21, 2017

Liberals who didn’t accuse Sanders of harming women or being anti-feminist opted to go after her appearance instead.

sarah huckabee sanders reminds me of someone that would have pushed me into a locker in middle school — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) July 21, 2017

I feel like Sarah Huckabee Sanders left and right eye switched places or something. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 21, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks like every woman eating lobster on a cruise ship. — Damien Fahey (@DamienFahey) July 11, 2017

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a left-wing internet mob without Harry Potter references.

Tavon Free, who writes for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” said that comparing Sanders to a “Dementor” is “offensive to Dementors.”

I would say replacing Sean Spicer with Sarah Huckabee Sanders is like replacing Pinocchio with a Dementor but that’s offensive to Dementors. — Travon Free (@Travon) July 21, 2017

omg Sarah Huckabee Sanders is *totally* Millicent Bullstrode https://t.co/5dqvVZEop7 — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) July 21, 2017

