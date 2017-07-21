Recently hired White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said during Friday’s press briefing that he has apologized to President Trump for criticizing him in the past.

Scaramucci was hired to lead the White House communications team early Friday, and a 2015 video of the newly-hired aide calling President Trump a “hack politician” soon began to circulate in the press.

When a reporter asked him about the video during Friday’s press briefing, Scaramucci jested that the president brings it up often.

“He brings it up every 15 seconds,” Scaramucci said.

“One of the biggest mistakes I made because I was an inexperienced politician and person in the world of politics,” he asserted a bit more seriously.

“I should have never said that about him, so Mr. President, if you’re watching, I apologize for the 50th time for saying that,” he continued. “I hope that some day, Mr. President, you’ll forget it. So let’s move on.”

WATCH:

