Spokesman Who Stepped Down From Trump Legal Team Was A Fan Of Mueller

Mark Corallo, the former spokesman for President Trump’s outside legal counsel, seemed to be the only person in Trump world who was a fan of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Corallo resigned from Trump’s personal legal team Thursday amid increasing tension between the White House and Mueller.

Mueller was tasked with looking into alleged Russian election interference and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. He has taken advantage of the broad powers of his position and has reportedly begun investigating the finances of Trump and his associates.

This would be crossing the red line President Trump laid out in an interview with The New York Times, in which he said that probing his or his family’s finances unrelated to the Russia investigation would be a “violation.” (RELATED: Mueller Has Hired At Least Seven Democratic Donors For His Investigation)

The Times subsequently reported Thursday that Trump aides are actively pursuing ways to undermine Mueller’s investigation. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has previously told The Daily Caller, “We should just keep the focus on the total bias of the effort so it is discredited.”

However, according to the Times report, “Corallo was one of several people cautioning against publicly criticizing Mr. Mueller.”

Corallo has instead publicly praised Mueller.

“Bob is the best. Period. If the facts merit, he’ll recommend charging. More importantly, if there’s nothing there, he won’t,” he tweeted in May shortly after Mueller’s appointment. Corallo did not work for the Trump legal team at the time.

Another Twitter user replied to this and wrote, “Bush guy — tread carefully.” Corallo responded, “I know him. He’s the only guy honest and strong enough to walk away if there’s nothing there.”

Trump and his spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders have dubbed the special counsel investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Trump confidant Roger Stone said in June that “Mueller intends to cook up what I think is either an obstruction of justice charge or a perjury charge against the president to give the Democrats a hook for their impeachment march.”