Tucker To Trump: Pay Attention To Matt Drudge, Not NYT

Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks President Trump should worry less about what the New York Times writes and more about what’s on the Drudge Report.

“Pay less attention to the New York Times and more to Matt Drudge,” the Daily Caller co-founder said on his show Thursday night.

Carlson’s comments came the day after Trump gave a nearly hour-long interview to the NYT, where the president ripped into Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Carlson chided Trump for that decision, telling him to “lay off Jeff Sessions.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Tells Trump To ‘Lay Off Jeff Sessions’ [VIDEO])

Despite his propensity for publicly bashing the paper as “fake news” and “failing,” Trump often gives the NYT exclusive interviews and scoops. (RELATED: Trump Publicly Bashes The New York Times But Loves Giving Them Interviews)

Drudge’s recent coverage of the Trump White House has led many reporters to question whether the influential news aggregator, who was one of Trump’s strongest promoters during Trump’s presidential campaign, could be losing faith in Trump. (RELATED: Reporters Wonder: Has The Trump White House Lost Matt Drudge?)

