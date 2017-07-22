‘Fight For The Future’ Offers $15K To Leftist Cells Fighting Trump

“Fight for the Future,” a progressive non-profit organization that claims to “seek to expand the internet’s transformative power for good,” is offering as much as $15,000 a month to fund leftist activism against Donald Trump. Prospective members are expected to establish “A-Teams,” or cells dedicated to specific issues.

The ostensibly non-partisan organization, which was founded in 2011 to campaign for Net Neutrality, has shifted its focus towards the nation’s 45th President, declaring him to be a threat to the world’s future. Posting on its “A-Teams,” or Activism Teams project page, the organization is calling upon activists of every stripe to step up in defense of the world.

The project calls for the creation of multiple A-Teams to focus on issue areas, each dividing into multiple cells that operate independently of one another, to deal with specific political challenges or opportunities. The overall goal is the resistance of Donald Trump and the establishment of progressive, leftist ideals.

“An A-Team is like a special ops team for activism, with all the skills needed to create political change,” “Fight for the Future” states.

“Fight for the Future” is offering $15,000 in financial backing to each A-Team, allowing members involved to become full-time activists.

“To start, we’re going to select some of the strongest teams for funding,” reads the site. “So if you’ve got a 2-3 person A-Team and a target, you should apply. We’d potentially give you $15,000 for the first month, just to see what you can do.”

Teams that make a measurable impact are then entitled to requesting more funds for further activism.

“A-Teams can write persuasively; speak with a strong voice online (with design, images, video, and code); size up their target’s internal power structures and weaknesses; and build strategies to rally the public, focusing collective action at the right pressure points, at the right time,” the site explains. “When you work in politics, it’s shocking how incomplete most political pushes are, even major ones.”

The organization provides a list of objectives that A-Teams could potentially target, including healthcare, the impeachment of Donald Trump, climate change, immigration, “fascism,” and what Fight for the Future calls “economic populism.”

It’s a term that can be best summed up as “you’re going to get all this stuff and someone else is going to pay for it,” involving socialist policies that have been proven to fail in Latin America, like printing more money, distributing income, and expanding the deficit.

Despite encouraging people to become full-time activists, Fight for the Future suggests relying on crowdfunding as a source of financial backing, as it can’t guarantee that any activist cells that are funded within the first month will receive further support. “If we find people who are awesome at this and they’re working on a primary issue like one of the ones we listed above, we’re hopeful that we can get them ongoing funding. There’s some risk we won’t be able to, but we think it’s more likely than not that we will.”

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter.