Spicer’s Obstacles Started When He Couldn’t Get A Mini-Fridge In The White House

Photo of Eric Lieberman
Eric Lieberman
Tech and Law Reporter
12:44 PM 07/22/2017

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wanted a mini-fridge in the executive residence so badly, he allegedly took one from a nearby office building, according a Wall Street Journal report published Friday.

Spicer, who officially resigned from his post Friday, reportedly resorted to swiping one because he somehow couldn’t obtain a refrigerator through traditional means.

Research employees originally had the mini-fridge, using it to keep their Lean Cuisine frozen meals cool.

At first, he tasked a top aide to go get a mini-fridge from the young workers, but they all rebuffed the White House employee’s advances on their property. (RELATED: Sean Spicer: Trump Didn’t Want Me To Leave)

But after sundown, once the staffers departed, Spicer allegedly took the mini-fridge from the office himself, and lugged it up the White House driveway, according to The Wall Street Journal. A fellow official even spotted what was presumably quite the spectacle.

