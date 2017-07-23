Democratic Lawmaker Fired For Allegedly Groping A Constituent

Democratic Kentucky state Sen. Julian Carroll was officially removed from his position as minority whip Sunday following a local news report that alleged the lawmaker groped a male staffer in 2005.

The Senate Democratic caucus formally voted to remove Carroll and called for him to resign his office, according to a Spectrum News report.

“In light of recent media reports, the Senate Democratic Caucus has voted to remove Senator Carroll from his leadership position as minority whip,” Senate Democrats said in a statement. “The Senate Democratic Caucus calls on Senator Carroll to resign his Kentucky State Senate seat, immediately.”

The lawmaker allegedly told local photographer, Jason Geis, he would help him get into art school and then groped him, before propositioning him for sexual favors, according to a recording provided by Geis.

“I want to be your friend,” Carroll said to Geis in 2005. “But you know what I want don’t you? I want to be relieved.” The then-75-year-old lawmaker ordered Geis to “jack me off.”

The aging Democrat then told the aspiring photographer to provide him oral sex before cautioning “I don’t want you to do anything you don’t want to do.”

Carroll has yet to publicly address the allegations made in the report, but he told local reporter Rick Storm that the claims were “ridiculous” and that they “never happened.”

