Mooch Calls Out Anti-Trump Law Prof: ‘I Got An A- In Your Course’

Anthony Scaramucci, the newly-christened White House Communications Director, singled out one of his old law school professors on CNN Sunday, reminding the anti-Trump academic that he aced his course as a student.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Scaramucci if President Donald Trump is considering pardons in connection with the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Scaramucci used the question as an opportunity to remind Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe, a Trump critic who recently insisted that the president cannot pardon himself, that he got an A- in his storied constitutional law course.

“I took constitutional law from Larry Tribe,” said Scaramucci, who graduated Harvard Law School in 1989. “And if Professor Tribe is listening, I know he doesn’t like the president, but I did get an A- in your course.”

Tribe has written authoritatively about constitutional law for several decades. Though he is widely considered one the country’s leading legal scholars, he has also disseminated conspiracy theories and fabricated news across social media platforms since the 2016 election.

The professor responded on Twitter moments after the exchange, and include a link to a column by George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley concerning the scope of the president’s pardon power.

The column argues the self-pardon question is one of the most difficult areas of constitutional law, and does not yield an obvious answer.

White House aides and the Trump legal team have repeatedly denied that Trump is considering pardons, though the president himself appeared to contradict those statements in a Saturday tweet.

