‘Namby Pamby:’ Schumer Blasts Democratic Party For Being Weak

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asserted that Democrats have been too cautious with their messaging during an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning.

“We were too cautious, we were too namby pamby,” Schumer told host George Stephanopoulos.

“This is sharp, bold and will appeal to both the old Obama coalition, and the Democratic voters who deserted us for Trump, the blue collar worker,” Schumer said, touting the Democrats new campaign message ahead of 2018, “A Better Deal.”

Schumer responded to a recent ABC/Washington Post poll that said just 37 percent of people believe that the Democratic party stands for something. “The number one thing that we did wrong is we didn’t tell people what we stood for,” he said.

The Democratic party’s message of “A Better Deal,” is meant to take on President Donald Trump’s economic message of “America First.”

Party leadership, including Schumer, have shared little details about the new plan, hoping to preserve some suspense, according to WaPo. It is scheduled to be unveiled Monday at an event in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

Dems are targeting Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock’s hold on the 10th District, and Monday’s event will bring some attention to the race.

