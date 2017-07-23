Schiff Encourages Mueller To Investigate Trump Organization

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, encouraged special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate the Trump Organization during an interview on CBS “Face the Nation.”

“The president is clearly worried that Bob Mueller is going to be looking into allegations, for example, that the Russians may have laundered money through the Trump Organization,” Schiff told host John Dickerson Sunday.

Schiff argued that Mueller should look into the Trump Organization because laundered Russian-money could be held over the president’s head to influence U.S. foreign policy.

“That is really something, in my opinion, that he [Robert Mueller] needs to look at because what concerns me the most is anything that could be held over the president’s head that could influence U.S. policy,” he said.

Schiff said that he was growing concerned by President Donald Trump’s threats to dismiss Mueller, warning the president not to interfere with the investigation. He also expressed concerns with Trump’s souring relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“If this is part of a longer term strategy to confine the scope of the investigation, that would be concerning,” Schiff said.

The president said this past week that the FBI would be crossing a line if it investigates the Trump Organization’s business ties and financial transactions as part of the wider investigation into alleged Russian influence over the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Follow Ted on Twitter

Send Tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].