‘Step Back’ – Republican Senator Urges Trump To Stop Discussing Investigation

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins urged President Donald Trump to refrain from commenting further on the ongoing Russia probe being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I know it’s hard, but he needs to step back and not comment,” Collins told host John Dickerson on CBS “Face the Nation.” “Let Bob Mueller, who is an individual with the utmost integrity, carry out the investigation and make his determination”

Dickerson was questioning Collins on the president’s tendency to discuss the investigation in public, including over Twitter.

“I understand how difficult and frustrating this investigation is for the president,” Collins said. “But he should not say anything further about the special counsel, his staff or the investigation.”

President Trump has railed against the special investigation, even threatening to dismiss Mueller. Trump has also lashed out against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russia probe.

While Trump asserted to The New York Times that he would not have nominated Sessions if he knew that he was going to recuse himself, Collins said Sessions did the right thing. “He made the right decision in recusing himself,” Collins said.

Collins also asserted that she believes former FBI director James Comey violated his own agency guidelines by leaking documents to a friend in hopes that it would spur the special investigation.

