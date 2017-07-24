GOP Combats Dem’s ‘Better Deal’ With Attack Ad Against Pelosi

A Republican-aligned super PAC is combating Democrats’ a “better deal” plan with an ad campaign aimed at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, contending the Democrat Party rests in “the same, old liberal ideas.”

The “better deal,” introduced by Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, will officially launch Monday, according to CNN, is aimed to unite the party following Trump’s win. The announcement will purposely be held in Virginia in GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock’s district, who Democrats hope to beat in 2018.

The Congressional Leadership Fund’s ad, titled “Resistance,” focuses on targeting Pelosi’s San Francisco congressional district in addition to 12 more Democrat-inclined districts that Trump won in November.

The ad states, “The Democrats are the party of the resistance,” while flashing images of broken windows and violent protesting at the inauguration.



“Radical extremists who destroy buildings, burn cars and divide America. Hollywood celebrities who are blinded by their hatred of the president. Nancy Pelosi and the Washington Democrats answer to them,” the ad continues.

The memo, which was originally named “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future,” was immediately mocked for mimicking the Papa John’s pizza slogan, “Better Ingredients, Better Pizza,” Fox News reported.

Schumer also blamed Democrats, saying they’re a reason why Americans are unclear of what the party represents.

“When you lose an election with someone who has, say, 40 percent popularity, you look in the mirror and say what did we do wrong?” he remarked Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“And the number one thing that we did wrong is we didn’t have — we didn’t tell people what we stood for,” Schumer continued.



Head individuals of the Congressional Leadership Fund noted that the Democrats’ rebranding message “continues to advance the same, old liberal ideas including single-payer health care, tax increases, and military cuts.”

Cory Bliss, the committee’s executive director, continued to criticize Pelosi, and the Democrat party as a whole. “The simple truth is that a Democrat is someone who is beholden to Nancy Pelosi, wants to raise your taxes, is blinded by their hatred of the president, and regularly loses elections.”

All 435 House seats are up for reelection in 2018.

