Jimmy Carter Teaches His Congregation About Single-Payer Health System

Former President Jimmy Carter predicted the U.S. will eventually transition to a government-run health care system while addressing his church congregation Sunday.

“I think eventually we’ll have a single-payer system,” Carter said while speaking to a large crowd before teaching his Sunday school class at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., according to the Wall Street Journal.

Carter’s comments come in the midst of ongoing GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare with more conservative legislation. The GOP has struggled to secure enough votes to pass the repeal and replace legislation as conservatives and moderates alike have found fault with the Senate bill.

Carter has previously criticized Obamacare, arguing the 2010 legislation does not do enough to ensure coverage for all Americans.

“When I was in the White House, I tried to get Medicare to cover everyone,” Carter said.

Republicans have long criticized the single-payer system, which they argue leads to increase costs to consumers due to lack of competition and bloated government bureaucracy.

Carter, 92, twice mentioned his experience being treated for dehydration in Canada, emphasizing the free care he received under the country’s government run health care system. He also mentioned that he continues to see an American cardiologist.

