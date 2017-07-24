Kid Rock Leads Democrat In New Poll

Michigan Rock Star Kid Rock leads Democratic opponent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the state’s 2018 U.S. Senate election according to a poll released Monday.

The singer earned 30 percent of support in the poll, compared to Stabenow’s 26 percent support, according to the poll conducted by Delphi Analytica. The remaining 44 percent remained undecided.

Kid Rock teased his potential challenge July 12, by tweeting a picture of a sign that read “Kid Rock for US Senate, including a link to his official campaign website.

He hit the incumbent Democrat in the official statement, asserting that he knows more about the concerns of Michigan voters than Stabenow.

“I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullshit!” Kid Rock wrote in an official statement at the time.

The star is in a decent position to run. He has very high name recognition in the state of Michigan and has a loyal fan base that enjoys his brash approach to life. He also has a net worth between $80 and $120 million, according to the Federalist, so he could easily fully fund his own campaign without outside party funds.

Stabenow has occupied the seat since she narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Spencer Abraham in the 2000 election with 49.5 percent of the vote. Her lead has grown much higher in the years since, ballooning to 58.8 percent of the vote during the 2012 election.

She also has a strong fundraising history. She’s raised $35,027,401 so far during the course of her Senate career, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, and $14,376,142 of that total was raised and spent during the course of the 2012 campaign bid.

Delphi surveyed 668 Michigan residents. The pollster didn’t include a margin of error or the dates the survey took place.

