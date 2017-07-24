White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner delivered rare public remarks Monday after providing testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on the subject of Russian collusion.

Echoing claims he made in a written statement released Monday morning, Kushner contended that he has not acted inappropriately with Russia and has been fully transparent throughout the investigation into Trump’s campaign.

“Since the first questions were raised in March I have been consistent in saying that I have been eager to share any information I have with the investigating bodies, and I have done so today,” Kushner said during his public statement at the White House. “The records and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events in a very unique campaign.”

“Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” he continued. “I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses. And I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information.”

Kushner then furthered the narrative that the Russia investigation is an attempt by Democrats to discredit Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

“Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign and that is why he won,” Kushner asserted. “Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.”

