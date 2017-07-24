Manchin Disputes Trump’s Russia Investigation Claim

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Monday disputed President Trump’s assertion that the Russia investigations amount to nothing but “witch hunts.”

As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

The Daily Caller asked the West Virginia Democrat about the administration’s accusation the Senate Intelligence Committee, of which Manchin is a member, and others are conducting politically-motivated witch hunts.

Manchin responded: “I’m not. I will not participate in any type of a witch hunt whatsoever. I think basically the facts need to be out and the facts will clear you up and usually the truth will set you free. “Well, I’m not (calling it a witch hunt) and I’m going to be protecting that.”

However, Manchin did proclaim on CNN just days ago that the Republican-led Benghazi investigation was a witch hunt.

Manchin made these remarks as Senate Intelligence Committee staffers listened to behind closed door testimony from President Donald Trump’s senior aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Manchin told reporters that he believes that a transcript of Kushner’s testimony should be released if he does not publicly testify and if classified information is not an issue.

“Well if it’s not classified it should be. Anything that should be classified is should be when assets are in jeopardy. We have to make sure we protect them. But if there’s no nothing that’s what we should make everything transparent as possible,” he told TheDC.

In an 11-page statement to the Associated Press prior his testimony, Kushner denied any collusion or inappropriate contacts with the Russians.

“I have now been able to demonstrate the entirety of my limited contacts with Russian representatives during the campaign and transition. I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts,” Kushner stated. “I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required. Hopefully, this puts these matters to rest.”

Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort are not expected to publicly testify before any congressional committee, but will continue to speak to other investigative committee lawmakers and their aides behind closed doors.

