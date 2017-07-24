Trump Is Polling Above 50 Percent In 17 States

President Donald Trump’s approval rating remained steady in the South, Midwest and Great Plains regions of the country during the first five months of his presidency.

Trump received approval ratings of 50 percent or higher in 17 states in the first half of 2017, according to Gallup. Another 17 states gave the president an approval rating below 40 percent, and the remaining 16 rated him between 40 and 49 percent. He has averaged a 40 percent rating since taking office.

West Virginia gave the president the highest approval rating of any state, at 60 percent. North Dakota gave him a 59 percent rating and South Dakota gave him a 57 percent rating. Montana and Wyoming each gave the president a 56 percent approval.

The president’s numbers in the rust belt states, critical to his 2016 electoral victory, slightly outpaced his national average of a 40 percent approval rating. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin gave the president a 43 percent rating and Michigan gave him a 42 percent rating.

Vermont and Massachusetts, home to Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren respectively, gave the president his lowest numbers at 26 and 29 percent respectively. Sanders and Warren are two of Trump’s most vocal critics.

Maryland, home to many who work inside the Washington, D.C. beltway, gave the president his third lowest approval rating, 30 percent. California and New York rounded out the bottom five, giving Trump a 30 and 31 percent respectively.

The results of the polling was based on Gallup Daily tracking from Inauguration Day (Jan. 20) through June 30.

