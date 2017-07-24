Trump Takes Aim At Senate Republicans: ‘There’s Been Enough Talk And No Action’

President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Republicans in a health care speech Monday in which he said Americans have heard “enough talk,” and witnessed “no action.”

The Senate is expected vote as early as Tuesday on a measure to debate a House bill to repeal-and-replace Obamacare.

Trump spoke at the White House’s Blue Room where he characterized Obama’s signature health care legislation as “death.” During the speech “Obamacare victims” stood behind the president, including a family who couldn’t care for their young child due to regulations in Obamacare.

“The question for every senator, Democrat or Republican, is whether they will side with Obamacare’s architects, which have been so disruptive to our country, or with its forgetting victims,” Trump said. “Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare, which is what it is.”

He continued on to say: “For Senate Republicans this is their chance to keep their promise. Over and over again, they said ‘repeal and replace, repeal and replace.’ But they can now keep their promise to the American people to provide emergency relief to those in desperate need of help and to improve health care for all Americans. To every member of the Senate I say this: the American people have waited long enough, there’s been enough talk and no action. Now is the time for action.”