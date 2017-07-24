Trump’s Lawyer: ‘I Have Rocks In My Head And Steel Balls’

Ty Cobb, the hard-hitting litigator President Donald Trump retained to coordinate his personal team of lawyers inside the White House, doesn’t mince words.

In his first public remarks since joining the administration, Cobb told The National Law Journal’s Katelyn Polantz that his courage and deep-seated sense of duty prompted him to take the post.

“If the president asks you, you don’t say no,” he said of the job.

“I have rocks in my head and steel balls,” he added.

Cobb will serve as an all-purpose consigliere in the West Wing, occupying a middle space between the White House Counsel’s office and the president’s personal lawyers, as the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election continues to unfold. He will manage the Trump legal team’s message, work with White House Counsel Don McGahn to release requested documents and advise the president.

To this extent, his role will mirror that of Lanny Davis, an in-house wiseman who guided the Clinton White House through the tumultuous Lewinsky years.

He emphasized that the president’s lawyers and the White House hope to have a productive relationship with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“They’re in full cooperation mode and they’ve been directed to fully cooperate and get this over with as quickly as possible,” he told NLJ.

Cobb previously practiced law at the Washington office of Hogan Lovells, the firm retained to lead the fight against the president’s travel ban. He confirmed The Daily Caller News Foundation’s previous reporting, and told NLJ he was never involved in any aspect of the travel ban litigation.

He will formally join the administration in late July.

