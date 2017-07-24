Tucker Carlson tore into Rep. Maxine Waters Monday night after she accused him of racism for asking how a lawmaker can afford to live in a $4.3 million home.

The Daily Caller co-founder first pointed out on his show several weeks ago that Waters, who has served in public office for nearly 40 years, lives in one of the richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles despite representing one of the poorest.

Waters was asked about the disparity in a New York Times Magazine interview and accused Carlson of being “racist” for questioning how an African-American woman acquired her wealth.

Instead of even bothering to engage with the racism argument, Carlson chose to rip into Waters’ shady investments and political corruption.

“So where did the money [for the house] come from?” Carlson asked again. “Maybe she borrowed it from family members. Since 2006 she’s paid her own daughter $600,000 from campaign funds.”

“Then there’s her husband who was once the director of One United Bank,” he continued. “Never heard of it? Well in 2008 One United Bank got a $12 million tax bill bailout after Waters convince the treasury department to take up the case.”

“One liberal group ranked Waters as one of the most corrupt members of Congress. We are withholding judgment on that,” Carlson concluded. “We’ve asked Waters on this show many times to explain and we’re going to keep asking.”

