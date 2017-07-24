Voters Divided On Trump Impeachment

Voters are evenly divided on whether or not President Donald Trump should be removed from office, according to a poll released Monday morning.

Forty-two percent of respondents said that the president should be removed from his office in some way, but another 42 percent believe that the president should stay exactly where he is, according to a poll released by USA Today. The remaining respondents were undecided.

A question in the poll asked voters if they would be “upset” if Trump is impeached in some way. Thirty-four percent answered in the affirmative, but 34 percent of voters said they wouldn’t feel upset if Democrats were somehow able to follow through with their threats.

“I don’t really trust him — all the things he’s done while he’s in office, all of the lies, the investigation that goes on with him, the things he says to his staff,” respondent Vera Peete of California said in a follow-up interview.

Forty-six percent of respondents don’t believe Trump will finish out his first term, with only 27 percent of all voters believing that the president will serve through the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats haven’t taken any action since California Democratic state Rep. Brad Sherman formally introduced Articles of Impeachment in June. Ranking Member to the Senate Judiciary Committee Dianne Feinstein asserted there was no evidence that the president colluded with members of the Russian leadership.

“I’ve been asked questions: Is this collusion? Do you have evidence of collusion? Right now, no,” Feinstein said in May. “Not what I would call sufficient. Suspicion is one thing, the evidence is another.”

USA Today surveyed 1,330 adults from July 17 through July 19, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points in either direction.

