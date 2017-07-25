GOP PAC Ad Slams ‘Leaderless’ And ‘Messageless’ Dems [VIDEO]

One day after the Democratic Party unveiled its “A Better Deal” campaign, a GOP PAC is pointing out the lack of leadership among Democrats.

America Rising PAC released a new video Tuesday morning that shows even Democratic senators and congressmen can’t point to a leader of their party or identify their core message.

“It’s what we were missing in 2016 and in the past, we know that,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was one of the architects of “A Better Deal” said in a recent appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

While “A Better Deal” is intended to be the strong message the Democrats have been missing, but it has been pointed out that the new campaign may fall flat. Not only does the slogan sound borrowed from a year-old House Republicans campaign called “A Better Way,” but most of the policy points are recycled from Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign. (RELATED: Dems ‘A Better Deal’ Borrows From House Republicans, Hillary Clinton)

Even more damaging, a Washington Post piece about “A Better Deal” compared the language to Trump’s “Art of the Deal.” The comparison is bad news considering a recent poll found that 52 percent of Americans believe the Democrats only stand against Trump. Among registered voters the number jumps to 54 percent. (POLL: 52 Percent Of Americans Think Democratic Party Just Stands Against Trump)

“They’ve got to do more than just be against Trump,” former Clinton chief of staff Mack McLarty said on MSNBC. “That won’t do it and that shouldn’t do it.”

WATCH:

