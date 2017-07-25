House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, but also said he understands Trump’s frustration.

“I think Jeff Sessions made the right decision in recusing himself,” Gowdy said during a Tuesday interview on Fox News, “and I also understand the president’s frustration at the decisions and actions of Attorney General Sessions that led to him having to recuse himself.”

President Trump has sharply criticized Sessions over the past week for recusing himself from the investigation, alleging that he would never have hired Sessions for AG if he knew that would happen.

“That’s where my focus is,” Gowdy continued. “The president is frustrated that he picked an attorney general that had to recuse himself. The recusal was based on the attorney general’s failure to recall some meetings.”

“The recusal was appropriate but I do understand the president’s frustration. ‘I wish you had told me this when you were interviewing for the job, perhaps I would have picked someone else,'” he concluded.

