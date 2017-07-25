Scaramucci Says Trump ‘Probably’ Wants Jeff Sessions Gone

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday that President Trump “probably” wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions gone.

“It’s clear the president wants him gone, right?” radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Scaramucci in an interview.

“I have an enormous amount of respect for the attorney general, but I do know the president pretty well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship that’s public, you’re probably right,” Scaramucci replied.

He added that “I don’t want to speak for the president on that because he’s a cabinet-level official, and I sort of think that has to be between the President of the United States and the cabinet-level official.”

Scaramucci noted that he said on Monday that perhaps Trump and Sessions need to meet to hammer out their differences. But he suggested on Tuesday that Trump may not be receptive to that idea.

“My guess is maybe the president wants to do that.”

“He’s obviously frustrated,” Scaramucci added.

Trump has publicly criticized Sessions several times over the past week.

In a New York Times interview last week, he expressed frustration that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. Sessions’ recusal paved the way for the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who has expanded the probe to include the Trump family’s business activities.

On Monday, Trump took a jab at the “beleaguered” Sessions for not “looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations.”

Trump escalated that line of attack on Tuesday.

