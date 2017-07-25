South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions after President Trump sent out another couple of tweets knocking him early Tuesday.

Trump has been highly critical of Sessions, who was one of Trump’s earliest political allies, because of his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation and his apparent unwillingness to investigate Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

Over the past week, Trump hit at Sessions during a New York Times interview and followed up on his criticisms with several tweets. (RELATED: Trump’s Attacks On Sessions Continue, As He Claims The AG Is ‘Very Weak’ On ‘Clinton Crime’ And ‘Intel Leakers’)

Sen. Lindsey Graham used his own Twitter account to defend Sessions against the barrage of attacks, calling Sessions “one of the most decent people I’ve ever met” and a “a rock-solid conservative.”

Jeff Sessions is one of the most decent people I’ve ever met in my political life. (1) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 25, 2017

Jeff Session is a rock-solid conservative, but above else he believes in the Rule of Law. He understands we are a nation of laws, not men. 2 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 25, 2017

On occasion, I’ve vigorously disagreed with Jeff but I’ve never once doubted his integrity or sense of fair play. (3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 25, 2017

Graham also hit back at Trump, accusing him of being “highly inappropriate” by trying to bully Sessions into investigating Clinton.

President Trump’s tweet today suggesting Attorney General Sessions pursue prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate. 4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 25, 2017

Prosecutorial decisions should be based on applying facts to the law without hint of political motivation. 5 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 25, 2017

To do otherwise is to run away from the long-standing American tradition of separating the law from politics regardless of party. 6 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 25, 2017

According to White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s hammering of Sessions is “probably” a sign that he wants the attorney general gone. (RELATED: Scaramucci Says Trump ‘Probably’ Wants Jeff Sessions Gone)

