Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany   Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany   

Sen. Graham: Trump’s Attacks On Sessions ‘Highly Inappropriate’

10:59 AM 07/25/2017

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions after President Trump sent out another couple of tweets knocking him early Tuesday.

Trump has been highly critical of Sessions, who was one of Trump’s earliest political allies, because of his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation and his apparent unwillingness to investigate Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

Over the past week, Trump hit at Sessions during a New York Times interview and followed up on his criticisms with several tweets. (RELATED: Trump’s Attacks On Sessions Continue, As He Claims The AG Is ‘Very Weak’ On ‘Clinton Crime’ And ‘Intel Leakers’)

Sen. Lindsey Graham used his own Twitter account to defend Sessions against the barrage of attacks, calling Sessions “one of the most decent people I’ve ever met” and a “a rock-solid conservative.”

Graham also hit back at Trump, accusing him of being “highly inappropriate” by trying to bully Sessions into investigating Clinton.

According to White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s hammering of Sessions is “probably” a sign that he wants the attorney general gone. (RELATED: Scaramucci Says Trump ‘Probably’ Wants Jeff Sessions Gone)

