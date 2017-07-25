Politics
California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at the Center for American Progress' 2014 Making Progress Policy Conference in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo   California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at the Center for American Progress' 2014 Making Progress Policy Conference in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo   

Sen. Kamala Harris Raises Money In Hamptons

Jack Magruder
Contributor
11:51 AM 07/25/2017

Major Democratic Party donor Michael Kempner hosted a fundraiser for California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Despite appearing on key committees in the Senate and speaking at the Women’s March in January, Harris and her staff have attempted to dispel rumors of any presidential aspirations.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

The former California attorney general’s visit with Kempner is sure to add fuel to such speculation. Kempner has been a top fundraiser for Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, Senate and congressional candidates, and state parties and politicians across the country.

He was among Obama’s top bundlers, raising more than $4.5 million for the former president’s campaigns and aligned Democratic efforts between 2007 and September 2012, according to the New York Times.

Though Harris has steered clear of speaking about any desires of running for our nation’s highest office, and made a significant effort to emphasize her legislative role in the Senate, Kempner’s fundraiser has stirred up speculation about her political ambitions.

Tags: Kamala Harris, Michael Kempner
  Show 0 comments