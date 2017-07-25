Sen. Kamala Harris Raises Money In Hamptons

Major Democratic Party donor Michael Kempner hosted a fundraiser for California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Despite appearing on key committees in the Senate and speaking at the Women’s March in January, Harris and her staff have attempted to dispel rumors of any presidential aspirations.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

The former California attorney general’s visit with Kempner is sure to add fuel to such speculation. Kempner has been a top fundraiser for Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, Senate and congressional candidates, and state parties and politicians across the country. He was among Obama’s top bundlers, raising more than $4.5 million for the former president’s campaigns and aligned Democratic efforts between 2007 and September 2012, according to the New York Times.

Though Harris has steered clear of speaking about any desires of running for our nation’s highest office, and made a significant effort to emphasize her legislative role in the Senate, Kempner’s fundraiser has stirred up speculation about her political ambitions.