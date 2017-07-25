Trump: ‘I’m Just Looking’ At Whether To Fire Sessions

President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday that he is “just looking” at whether he will fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The comments from the president came after repeated criticism of the attorney general. Trump told the New York Times last week that he regretted nominating Sessions, tweeted Monday that Sessions is “beleaguered,” and went on to tweet Tuesday that the attorney general has been “very weak” on several issues.

The president was asked by the Journal whether he will dismiss Sessions and he replied, “I’m just looking at it,” adding, “I’ll just see. It’s a very important thing.”

After the interview with the Journal was posted, he was asked at a press conference whether he is leaving Sessions “twisting in the wind,” and Trump responded that he doesn’t “think [he is] doing that.”

Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian election interference due to his role on the Trump campaign and Trump said that Sessions’ recusal was “a bad thing not just for the president but for the presidency.” (EXCLUSIVE: Sessions Allies Are Furious With How Trump Is Treating The AG)

During the Journal interview, Trump also doubted that Sessions is loyal to the president. Sessions was the first senator to back Trump, yet POTUS told the Journal, “It’s not like a great loyal thing about the endorsement.”

“I had 40,000 people. He was a senator from Alabama. I won the state by a lot, massive numbers. A lot of the states I won by massive numbers. But he was a senator, he looks at 40,000 people and he probably says, ’What do I have to lose?’ And he endorsed me,” Trump said, “But I’m very disappointed in Jeff Sessions.”