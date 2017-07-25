Trump To Headline Rally In Ohio Following Health Care Vote

President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign-style rally in Ohio Tuesday evening, he tweeted out Tuesday.

Will be traveling to the Great State of Ohio tonight. Big crowd expected. See you there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The president plans to visit Youngtown, Ohio, hours after the Senate holds a vote on whether or not to allow the Obamacare repeal act to see a debate on the chamber’s floor.

The rally is most likely aimed at GOP Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who recently won a narrow re-election bid during the 2016 election cycle. He remains noncommittal on the current iteration of the health care bill.

Ohio is only the next stop on Trump’s tour to put pressure on Republicans. He appeared at the Boy Scouts of America’s national meeting in West Virginia to put pressure on GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to vote in favor of the health care measure Tuesday.

“By the way, you gonna get the votes?” Trump asked Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price during the speech. “You better get Sen. Capito to vote for it.”

