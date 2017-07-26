Politics
Graham: Trump’s Handling Of Sessions Shows Weakness [VIDEO]

Amber Athey
10:52 AM 07/26/2017

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN Wednesday that President Trump’s handling of Attorney General Jeff Sessions shows “signs of weakness.”

Trump has been relentlessly attacking Sessions in the news media and on Twitter for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and not investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails. On Wednesday, Trump said he’s also frustrated that Sessions didn’t replace acting FBI director Andrew McCabe.

Graham argued that if Trump wants Sessions to go, he should just use his power to fire him instead of trying to bully him into resigning.

“Absolutely,” Graham said when asked if Trump’s handling of the situation shows weakness. “I think anybody who’s strong would use the power they have and be confident in their decision.”

“Strong people say, ‘I’ve decided that this man or woman can’t serve me well, and I’m going to act accordingly and take the consequence,'” he declared.

